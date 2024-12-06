Eva Mendes Stuns in Throwback Photos with Liv Tyler, “We’re Dressed the Same”

Hollywood movie star Eva Mendes (Hitch, Training Day, 2 Fast 2 Furious) retired from acting but she keeps her millions of followers entertained on Instagram. When she shared the throwback photos below, taken in New York City in 2010 with fellow actress Liv Tyler (Armageddon, The Lord of the Rings, The Strangers), Mendes wrote: “I saw this pop up today and it made me smile. Big.”

Mendes noted: “I mean we’re basically dressed the same-even the shoes-mine are just higher because it’s against my Cuban culture to wear flats.”

The brunette beauty also wrote directly to Tyler: “I’ve adored you since the day I met you. You’re one of the real ones. Love you long time,” and thanked her for “a great memory!”

Fans and famous friends of both Mendes and Tyler are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “Feels like Christmas and Easter on the same day.” Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) replied: “This pic makes me happy tooooo” with red heart emojis.

Above are photos of Tyler and Hudson in 2022 in London, where they caught Mark Rylance in the production of Jerusalem the play. Tyler wrote: “Wow wow wow blown away by this incredible experience.”

Note: Tyler hasn’t acted since 2022 when she played Michelle Blake on 9-1-1: Lone Star but she will appear on the big screen again as Betty Ross in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, which is scheduled for a March 2025 release. Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Rosa Salazar co-star.