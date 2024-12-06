Lara Trump, Danica Patrick Criticize Beyonce, “It Pissed Some People Off”

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, continues to host her podcast The Right View, where she interviews fellow conservatives.

[NOTE: Current rumors surrounding Ms. Trump include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis naming her to replace Senator Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate, when Rubio is confirmed as Secretary of State in the second Trump administration.]

On Thursday, Ms. Trump interviewed former professional race car driver Danica Patrick, who has become a loyal and vocal supporter of Mr. Trump.

As seen above and below, Patrick campaigned for Trump with fellow MAGA “celebrities” including political pundit Sage Steele, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (who’s now nominated for Director of National Intelligence) and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (who’s nominated for Secretary of Homeland Security).

Patrick says she campaigned for Trump — for free — and in every state but Michigan. She said: “I was planned to speak at the last Trump rally in Grand Rapids but due to the fact that I was arriving at the same time as 47…[Trump] rightfully took the stage.”

On The Right View, Patrick compared her loyalty to Trump to the fealty of other celebrities who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, including singers Megan Thee Stallion, Eminem, and Beyoncé.

Patrick said of the Democrat-supporting stars: “They came in for a moment and they were gone. There was no story to it. It was just a moment. To the moment where I think it pissed some people off that Beyonce didn’t put a concert on, right?”

Ms. Trump replied: “Right, still waiting on that.”

On this point, the two conservative women agree with a number of Democratic consultants and operatives who — operating with 20/20 hindsight in the face of Harris’s loss — now believe that glitzy celebrity support of Harris didn’t move the needle and may even have alienated some less enthusiastic voters.

[NOTE: There may have been no Beyonce concert, an event likely to have been criticized as besides the point anyway. But Harris’s celeb support was more resolute, perhaps, than what Patrick describes. Beyoncé’s “Freedom” was, after all, Harris’s unofficial campaign song. The “moment” Patrick describes ended largely when Harris lost.]