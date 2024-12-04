John Fetterman Says He’ll Vote for DeSantis on One Condition

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a backup plan for his first Secretary of Defense nominee, Fox & Friends star Pete Hegseth. (Hegseth continues to face pressure concerning his personal conduct as he meets with lawmakers on Capitol Hill trying to win Senate support for his confirmation.)

Seeing a report that DeSantis was in the SecDef queue, John Fetterman — the 6’8″ U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, a Democrat — responded that he’d remain open to DeSantis as Secretary of Defense as long as the potential nominee practiced transparency. “I’ll consider a YES on him,” Fetterman wrote, “if he finally admits to his boots with 4” lifts.”

I’ll consider a YES on him if he finally admits to his boots with 4” lifts. pic.twitter.com/h8sqFGXzyU — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) December 4, 2024

Fetterman supporters are applauding his sense of humor while others are taking the joke seriously. As one replied: “DeSantis may be many things, but he is very effective, organized, and he truly looks out for his average people. The same things I respect about you – I respect about DeSantis. I would support DeSantis. He would do a very credible job. God made him short and that’s just how he’s made. You were made bald-no one mentions it.”

Others are taking the opportunity to compare DeSantis to Hegseth, casting the Florida Governor and former GOP presidential candidate in a positive light. As one wrote of DeSantis: “Despise him for his opportunistic takes, but at least he is somewhat qualified. He knows how to manage large organizations. Hegseth can’t even manage his household.”