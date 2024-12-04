2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

John Fetterman Says He’ll Vote for DeSantis on One Condition

by in Daily Edition | December 4, 2024

John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, photo: Governor Tom Wolf, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a backup plan for his first Secretary of Defense nominee, Fox & Friends star Pete Hegseth. (Hegseth continues to face pressure concerning his personal conduct as he meets with lawmakers on Capitol Hill trying to win Senate support for his confirmation.)

Seeing a report that DeSantis was in the SecDef queue, John Fetterman — the 6’8″ U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, a Democrat — responded that he’d remain open to DeSantis as Secretary of Defense as long as the potential nominee practiced transparency. “I’ll consider a YES on him,” Fetterman wrote, “if he finally admits to his boots with 4” lifts.”

Fetterman supporters are applauding his sense of humor while others are taking the joke seriously. As one replied: “DeSantis may be many things, but he is very effective, organized, and he truly looks out for his average people. The same things I respect about you – I respect about DeSantis. I would support DeSantis. He would do a very credible job. God made him short and that’s just how he’s made. You were made bald-no one mentions it.”

Others are taking the opportunity to compare DeSantis to Hegseth, casting the Florida Governor and former GOP presidential candidate in a positive light. As one wrote of DeSantis: “Despise him for his opportunistic takes, but at least he is somewhat qualified. He knows how to manage large organizations. Hegseth can’t even manage his household.”