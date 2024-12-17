Country Music Star Claims “I’m Related” to JD Vance

Country music singer/songwriter John Rich, a vocal supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, shared a photo of his bearded father and compared it to Vice President-elect JD Vance on X.

Rich captioned the side-by-side comparison (below): “My Dad on the left…My great grandmother on my Dad’s side was a Vance from Glasgow, KY. I think I’m related to the VP Elect.”

Rich tagged Vance and wrote: “Hey, when’s the family reunion?” Vance appreciated the comparison and re-posted the message.

My Dad on the left…My great grandmother on my Dad’s side was a Vance from Glasgow,KY. I think I’m related to the VP Elect🇺🇸 ⁦Hey @JDVance⁩ when’s the family reunion? pic.twitter.com/TMQDwAhiyY — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) December 15, 2024

Note: Rich’s bio indicates was born in Texas and raised in Tennessee. His father Jim Rich was a Baptist preacher, and based on the family photo below a guitar player, too. [Rich’s second studio album was titled Son of a Preacher Man (2009).]

I thank God all the time for having such a great Dad:) pic.twitter.com/U1DDTuLJ3f — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) December 15, 2024

There is a chance that Rich will perform at one of the Trump-Vance inaugural ceremonies in January: with his musical collaborator Big Kenny, the singing duo Big & Rich performed at a pre-inaugural ceremony on January 19, 2017, after Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

Note: When not performing on stage, Rich often promotes Old Glory Bank, a bank he co-founded with former 2016 GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson, conservative political commentator Larry Elder and former Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin.

Rich’s song “I’m Offended” has become something of a MAGA anthem. See video below: