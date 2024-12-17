Tim Allen Hanging Out with Macaulay Culkin, “The Santa Clause 4: Home Alone?”

Standup comedian, movie and TV star Tim Allen (Toy Story, The Santa Claus, Home Improvement, Last Man Standing) is promoting his new sitcom Shifting Gears. The actor plays Matt, the patriarch protagonist, a widowed classic car mechanic whose life is turned upside-down when his adult daughter Riley (Kat Dennings, 2 Broke Girls) crashes at his place with her two kids.

Allen shared the photo below, taken on the set of Shifting Gears, and captioned it: “‘The Santa Claus 4: Home Alone?’ Hanging out with Macaulay Culkin at the taping of my new show SHIFTING GEARS!”

Hanging out with Macaulay Culkin at the taping of my new show SHIFTING GEARS! #ShiftingGearsABC pic.twitter.com/kjx9kVp9Ur — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 12, 2024

Allen’s fans are loving the idea of him working with Culkin and are chiming in with ideas. One replied with the TV pitch: “Home Improvement Alone Kevin, now a single dad, has to decorate the house alone before his kids and Santa show up on Christmas. But in order for Santa to notice the house, Kevin has to beat Doc Johnson in the neighborhood lights competition. Still working out the details.”

Another suggests: “Kevin McCallister defending his home against a new intruder….. Santa Claus!!!”

Back to reality and the serious question: Why is Culkin on the set? Culkin’s wife, Brenda Song, guest stars on Shifting Gears as a former high school friend of Riley’s.

Song and Dennings are good friends: the two also starred in the comedy series Dollface. Shifting Gears showrunner and executive producer Michelle Nader also served as showrunner on Dollface.