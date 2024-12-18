Erika Jayne Stuns in Plunging Bodycon Dress, “Awful Good Girl”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, who’s also known as singer Erika Jayne, is turning heads this holiday season in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles — including a black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline as seen below before the Christmas tree.

She captioned the photo below: “Been an awful good girl.”

The platinum blonde star recently announced on Instagram that she and her former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (daughter of Rock and Roll legend John Mellencamp) have launched a new podcast, Diamonds in the Rough. (Their former podcast was called Two T’s in a Pod.)

About the title: the two reality TV stars say they “met as as diamonds, but as we all know, life always gets a little rough. So we took that and polished it into our new gem of a podcast, Diamonds in the Rough!”

They’re talking about life and love and “pop culture hot takes.”

Erika Jayne fans can also tune into Bravo every Tuesday night to see her in action on RHOBH, where she often finds herself playing middlewoman between friends Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.