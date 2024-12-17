Molly Sims Stuns in Sheer Bikini Dress, “Someone Stole My Hat”

Supermodel (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Victoria’s Secret) and actress Molly Sims (Las Vegas, The Wrong Missy) and her husband, former Netflix chairman Scott Stuber, took their three kids on a family vacation. (They met Sims’s brother Todd and his family at the beach, as seen below.)

While at the beach, Sims flaunted her fit physique in a black bikini and a black mesh coverup with a fringed hem by designer Janessa Leone. The star captioned the photos below: “Someone stole me hat.” Swipe to see the cute culprit.

On the penultimate day of their vacation, Sims took the selfie below of her in a plunging bathing suit with a low cutout. Her fans are going wild with praise. More than one replied: “Stunning!”

Get ready to see — and hear — more from Sims: she continues to host her podcast Lipstick on the Rim and recently had her good friend Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30, Juno, Alias) on as a guest. Fun fact: Sims played the hiring executive in Garner’s 2011 Netflix film Yes Day.

Note: After leaving Netflix, Sims’s husband Stuber announced that he’ll produce films under his own company for United Artists — either for a theatrical release or streaming release through Amazon Prime Video.

His first big project is the upcoming biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere starring Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Shameless) as Bruce Springsteen. It’s about Springsteen writing his 1982 album Nebraska and is scheduled for a 2025 release.