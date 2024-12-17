Eva Longoria Stuns in Plunging Strapless Dress, “So Glamorous”

Hollywood star Eva Longoria (Only Murders in the Building, Desperate Housewives, Grand Hotel, Flamin’ Hot) was one of many celebrities who attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The Texas native stood out in the crowd on the red carpet in a stunning strapless gold dress with a plunging neckline. As one fan replied, “So glamorous!”

She wore an equally stunning strapless dress with an equally low neckline to the RSFF Women in Cinema event, as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Longoria: this holiday season she’s promoting her cookbook ‘My Mexican Kitchen’ and she’s helping her “nephew” Brooklyn Beckham (son of her BFF fashion designer Victoria Beckham and soccer legend David Beckham) sell his new line of hot sauces, Cloud 23.

Longoria will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming reboot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip with her Flamin’ Hot star Jesse Garcia and Cheech Marin.

The family comedy follows a Mexican American family “who have recently lost their connection to each other and their roots, as they embark on an epic road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong.” ATHNGVBRT is scheduled to be released in theaters in March 2025.