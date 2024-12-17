Vanessa Williams Stuns in Sheer Bustier Dress, ‘Stole the Night’

Vanessa Williams Stuns in Sheer Bustier Dress, ‘Miranda Priestly Would Be Proud’

Former beauty pageant winner, actress, dancer and singer Vanessa Williams knows how to play a tough boss — she was nominated three times for an Emmy Award for her role as commanding fashion magazine publisher Wilhelmina Slater on Ugly Betty (2006–2010).

Williams has also taken on another tough boss in the publishing industry role, the fictional Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in the Broadway musical The Devil Wears Prada.

As seen below, the triple threat Williams stole the show at The Devil Wears Prada Musical opening gala in London in a stunning black draped laminated chiffon gown with an exposed bustier and a thigh-high slit by designer Pamella Roland.

Roland approved, saying Williams “stole the night.”

Note: The open-toe stilettos are by Gina Shoes and her diamond hoops are courtesy of Chopard.

Williams wore another Pamella Roland dress — a bold blue one-shoulder gown — when she and the cast performed at the famous Royal Albert Hall for King Charles III – see photos below.