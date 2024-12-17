Lady Gaga Flashes Giant Engagement Ring Singing ‘My Christmas Tree’s Delicious’

AppleTV is promoting its first ever Carpool Karaoke Christmas special, appropriately titled: A Carpool Karaoke Christmas. Three mega pop stars — Lady Gaga (in Los Angeles), Dua Lipa (in Tokyo) and Chappell Roan (in Missouri) — get into a car with Zane Lowe and sing their hearts out.

As seen below, Lady Gaga wears a black silk and lace dress with long dark hair and a gigantic pear-shaped diamond ring — which he accepted from her fiance, Michael Polansky.

(This is Lady Gaga’s third engagement — she almost got married to talent manager Christian Carino and former Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney.)

Gaga’s fans (Little Monsters, as they are known) are going wild over the sneak peek video above, which features Gaga having fun with the lyrics of the classic carol, ‘Christmas Tree,’ including “My Christmas Tree’s delicious.”

Lady Gaga also sings her hit song “Die With a Smile” and puts her own special twist on that other Christmas classic “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

(Note: Dua Lipa sings her hit “New Rules” and Chappell Roan sings “Good Luck, Babe!” among other holiday songs.

A Carpool Karaoke Christmas will roll out globally on Friday, December 20.

Get ready to see/hear more from Gaga: she’s reportedly slated to appear in some mysterious capacity in the Season 2 premiere episode of Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega as the titular “creepy and kooky” Addams Family character.