Jessica Simpson Stuns in Fishnet Bodysuit, Cowboy Boot Stilettos

Actress/singer/fashionista Jessica Simpson is back in the studio making new music. As seen below, the 44-year-old blonde beauty struck a provocative pose in a black fishnet bodysuit under a white satin crop top and mini skirt — with a pair of unique platform cowboy boot stilettos.

She captioned the photo: “I can’t wait for y’all to hear the soundtrack of my soul 💿”

Simpson — who’s recording at The Bombshell Shelter in Nashville — tagged singer/songwriter and guitarist JD McPherson, and 3-time Grammy nominated music engineer/producer Bart (who produced Charli XCX and Billie Eilish‘s duet, Guess, on the famous Brat album).

Celebrity makeup artist Joyce Bonelli shared the closeup photos below which capture Simpson’s dramatic black eyeliner.

Simpson’s fans online say they don’t recognize her. More than one ask: “Who is this?!”

When Simpson announced her return to music in November, she wrote: “This comeback is personal,” and added, “It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

Simpson said she was inspired to make new music after releasing her memoir Open Book and learning from fans “how much people saw themselves in my story. I am ready to share a lot that has happened in my life since that book was published, including an artistic journey and return to music inspired by pain and betrayal as well as beauty and forgiveness.”