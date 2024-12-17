Actress Patricia Heaton, who’s known for her maternal middle class roles on sitcoms including Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle, shares her political views on social media where she often amplifies messages in line with President-elect Donald Trump, his billionaire supporters Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, and Trump’s pick for U.S. Ambassador to Israel, former Governor Mike Huckabee.

I was honored to join Nominated Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, on the beautiful Christmas set of “The Huckabee Show”, for an important discussion on advocating for Israel and standing with the Jewish people. Thank you @TBN and @govmikehuckabee for having me. pic.twitter.com/1Es4D59Pij — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) December 10, 2024

Heaton, who has complained that “the mainstream media is dead to me,” criticized a photo shared this week by Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

As seen in the photo below, Klobuchar — who ran for president in 2020 before endorsing Joe Biden — was photographed while having a conversation in a hallway with former CBS White House correspondent Margaret Brennan, moderator of the public affairs program Face the Nation.

Klobuchar captioned it: “Power photo with Margaret Brennan after Face the Nation yesterday morning.”

I’m confused…what makes this a “power photo”? https://t.co/pQW2dPAhSB — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) December 16, 2024

Heaton replied to the Senator: “I’m confused…what makes this a ‘power photo?'” Heaton followed up with photos of herself posing with armed female soldiers while traveling in Israel. Heaton captioned them: “These are power photos.”

Note: Heaton stars in Season 2 of the Frasier reboot with Kelsey Grammer, who has also voiced his support for Trump. Heaton plays “blue collar” bartender Holly “who doesn’t take any nonsense.” See clip below.

Get ready to see more of Heaton: she will appear next in the upcoming movie The Unbreakable Boy with Zachary Levi (Shazam!) who was recently criticized on The View for saying that he was risking his career by publicly supporting Trump because “Hollywood is a very, very liberal town.”