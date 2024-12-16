Kate Hudson Gives Chills Singing Christmas Classic, Celebs Go Wild

Hollywood movie star Kate Hudson is known for her roles in movies including Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, among others. But did you know that Goldie Hawn‘s daughter can sing, too?

As seen below, the blonde beauty sang the Christmas song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” at the Grand Ole Opry.

When NBC shared the video, a snowball of compliments came in from fellow A-list celebrities including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who replied: “c’mon, sista” with a red heart emoji.

@thekatehudson Replying to @T O N I for now, I’m singing my favorite Christmas song ✨ Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas live from the @Grand Ole Opry ✨ Tune in to @Little Big Town Christmas at the Opry special this Monday, December 16th at 8/7c on @NBC ♬ original sound – Kate Hudson

Pop star Demi Lovato replied to Hudson: “You sound amazing!!” Khloe Kardashian wrote “Beautiful voice and soul,” and supermodel Bella Hadid replied: “She can do Anything!!!!” Actress Naomi Watts wrote: “Goosebumps Kate!!” Brenda Song also replied: “Chills.”

Sharon Stone wrote: “I’m so freaking HAPPY FOR YOU YOU CRUSHED IT” and Ariana DeBose encouraged Hudson: “Sing Queen!!”

Get ready to see more of Hudson: she stars in the upcoming series Running Point with Brenda Song. Hudson plays the protagonist, Isla Gordon, who is named the President of her family business, the LA Waves basketball team, and is determined to prove that she deserves the position.