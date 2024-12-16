Krysten Ritter Wows in Strapless Dress, “Smoking Hot”

Hollywood star Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Big Eyes, Orphan Black: Echoes) is promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in the United Kingdom and turning heads on the red carpet in a variety of stunning all-black fashion-forward ensembles.

As seen below, Ritter struck a pose in a stunning black strapless top and skirt at the Corinthia London hotel before stepping out for a day with the press… and on her birthday. The raven-haired beauty turned 43 on Monday.

And another black leather dress on the red carpet with her Sonic the Hedgehog 3 co-stars Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey, among others.

Get ready to see more of Ritter: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Stone Cold Fox with Kiernan Shipka (Twisters, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), who plays the protagonist, a young woman who’s forced to re-enter an abusive commune she escaped from in order to rescue her little sister who’s been kidnapped by the commune’s leader (Ritter). Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) plays as a crooked cop.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Friday, December 20. Trailer below.