Jenna Ortega Stuns in Plunging Mini Dress, Fishnets, “Speechless”

Hollywood movie star Jenna Ortega (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream, The Fallout) is back in the U.S. after finishing filming Season 2 of Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday in Ireland with her co-stars Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia) and Luis Guzman (Gomez), among others of the “creepy and the kooky” cast of Addams Family characters.

As seen above and below, Ortega is in New York City for a fashion photo shoot where she modeled a black Vivienne Westwood mini dress with a plunging neckline, a pair of fishnet stockings and towering platform stilettos. As one fan replied: “Speechless.”

Ortega’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble.

As one fan replied: “what a beauty, blessing my feed as always. 🖤 such a gorgeous look.”

Get ready to see more of Ortega: She will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming sci-fi movie Klara and the Sun, based on the story by Kazuo Ishiguro. Ortega stars as the titular character, a robot girl designed to prevent loneliness for humans. Amy Adams (Junebug, American Hustle) and Natasha Lyonne (American Pie, Poker Face) co-star.