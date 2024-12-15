Salma Hayek Shares Photo with Elon Musk, Fans Ask “WTF?”

Hollywood star Salma Hayek (Frida, Magic Mike, Grown Ups) is often on social media supporting her fellow female filmmakers including Angelina Jolie and Latinas including Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez — all three women have been nominated for Golden Globes this year.

Note: Jolie directed Hayek in the recently released WWII movie Without Blood.

When not promoting her movies or the projects of her friends, Hayek spends time with her husband of 15 years, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

As seen below, Hayek — in an Aubrey Hepburn inspired Breakfast at Tiffany’s ensemble by Gucci — attended the official ceremony of the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris with her husband.

Swipe the photo series below to Slide #4 to see Hayek cuddling with her husband in the cathedral just two rows behind fellow billionaire, the richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

Several of Hayek’s fans are criticizing her decision to include the photo with Trump ally Musk. As one replied: “This picture would be perfect if Elon was not in it.”

Another chimed in: “Wtf does Elon care about preservation of art and culture?” And another asked simply, “Why is Elon Musk here?”

Get ready to see more of Hayek: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action adventure comedy Sacrifice with Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the protagonist, the leader of a radical group who believes by sacrificing people, it will save humanity.

The group kidnaps a movie star (Chris Evans) and the world’s richest man (French actor Vincent Cassel) for the sacrifice. Bonus: As seen below, John Malkovich co-stars.