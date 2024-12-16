2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns in Plunging Sheer Lace Dress

by in Culture | December 16, 2024

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones, photo: David Shankbone, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, Traffic, The Mask of Zorro) and Michael Douglas (Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction, Wall Street) traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival where Zeta-Jones received a Women in Film award.

As seen below, the raven-haired beauty turned heads in a variety of glamorous gowns including the stunning sheer black lace dress below by Marchesa. Celebrity fashion stylist Kelly Johnson reported: “In our Fem Goth Glam Era.”

Zeta-Jones’ fans and famous friends are going wild over the new looks including Lauren Sanchez, fiancee of billionaire Jeff Bezos, who dropped an applauding hands and red heart emoji.

@enews #MichaelDouglas and #CatherineZetaJones ♬ original sound – E! News

The custom blue cape dress with the train above is by fashion label Marmar — and below Zeta-Jones wears a more casual teal dress by Reem Acra.

Get ready to see more of Zeta-Jones: she’s reprised her Addams Family role as Morticia for Season 2 of Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday with Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams Family character. The cast finished filming in Ireland earlier this month, see below.

@netflix

Production has officially been laid to rest.

♬ original sound – Netflix