Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns in Plunging Sheer Lace Dress

Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, Traffic, The Mask of Zorro) and Michael Douglas (Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction, Wall Street) traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival where Zeta-Jones received a Women in Film award.
As seen below, the raven-haired beauty turned heads in a variety of glamorous gowns including the stunning sheer black lace dress below by Marchesa. Celebrity fashion stylist Kelly Johnson reported: “In our Fem Goth Glam Era.”
Zeta-Jones’ fans and famous friends are going wild over the new looks including Lauren Sanchez, fiancee of billionaire Jeff Bezos, who dropped an applauding hands and red heart emoji.
The custom blue cape dress with the train above is by fashion label Marmar — and below Zeta-Jones wears a more casual teal dress by Reem Acra.
Get ready to see more of Zeta-Jones: she’s reprised her Addams Family role as Morticia for Season 2 of Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday with Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams Family character. The cast finished filming in Ireland earlier this month, see below.
