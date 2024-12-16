Katy Perry Stuns in Tiny Lace-Up Mini Dress, Eats Burrito

American mega pop star Katy Perry turned heads in London at the Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in a “split” silver sequin sleeveless gown featuring laced up side cuts outs (which reveal sideboob) and a thigh high slit (which reveal her long toned legs) from the Spring Summer 2025 Collection of fashion label Aniya Records.

The translucent pointed-toe stilettos are by shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Celebrity makeup artist Alexandra French shared the closeup photos below and revealed the products she used on the I Kissed a Girl singer including: Milk Skin Toner and Ceramic Milk Ampoule before applying TIR TIR Mask Fit All Over Cushion foundation “because it looks and feels like skin and also has a 72-hour wear.”

Perry revealed in the TikTok below that in that skintight dress she wasn’t eating a traditional American burrito but instead chowed down on a Yorkshire Pudding Sunday Roast Burrito. While she says she enjoyed eating the dish as a burrito she suggests it’s better to eat it on a plate and with proper utensils.