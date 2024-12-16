Marisa Tomei Goes Blonde For Her “Side Hustle”

Hollywood movie star Marisa Tomei is known for her Oscar-winning role as Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny and dramatic films including The Wrestler and In the Bedroom, among others. This week the New York native is flaunting her normally brunette long locks in a shade of blonde and with big curls.

As seen below in the Big Apple, Tomei strikes a variety of poses as she shows off her new look. Her fans are going wild over the new hair style, as one replied: “Love all those curls.”

Elle magazine captioned the photos below: “Marisa Tomei stars as Abby in Babe, a new Off-Broadway play that takes a critical look at the music industry, with the great tapestry of rock n’ roll hanging in the back.”

Tomei spoke to the fashion lifestyle magazine about her life in the theater and is quoted as saying: “I always think of movies as my side hustle.”

Get ready to see more of Tomei working that side hustle: she will appear next on the big screen in the comedy You’re Dating a Narcissist!

She plays a psychologist who rushes to Los Angeles to try to warn/stop her daughter Ciara Bravo (Wayne, Cherry) from marrying a narcissist. Bonus: Sherry Cola (Nobody Wants This, Good Trouble, Joy Ride) co-stars.