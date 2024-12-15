Heidi Klum Stuns in Corset Dress with 5 Blondes, “Are We Related?”

With another season of America’s Got Talent under her belt, German-born supermodel Heidi Klum has more time to spend with friends. As seen below, the blonde beauty turned heads in a halter corset dress with a sky-high slit and platform stilettos when she arrived at the Hiltons Christmas party this weekend.

Klum, who posed with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, and her daughters Paris Hilton (in the light blue mini dress) and Nicky Hilton Rothschild (far right in the merlot full-length gown), captioned the group shot below: “Christmas at the Hilton’s 🎄 Are we related or is this just the sequence? 5 blondes … that’s hot” with a series of fire emojis.

Note: The fifth blonde in the middle is designer Rebecca Vallance who has partnered with Nicky Hilton on her formal dress collection, as seen below on the Hilton ladies.

Get ready to see more of Klum: she finished filming another commercial for L’Oreal in Paris as seen in the “day in the life” TikTok video below.