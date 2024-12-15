Dua Lipa Stuns in Red Corset Dress Custom Made by Jean-Paul Gaultier

International singing sensation Dua Lipa performed at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall in October — with the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra and a 14-strong choir. CBS is airing the 80-minute special concert on December 15 at 8:30 pm ET (right after 60 Minutes and right before NCIS).

Dua Lipa is giving her fans a sneak peek at the red hot ensemble she wore for the live performance: a strapless corset dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit, custom-made by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, with a pair of matching red over-the-elbows leather gloves.

Note: Gaultier is the designer behind the now-iconic cone bra that Madonna wore on her Blonde Ambition tour in 1990.

Swipe to see the other dress she wore — a black halter crop top dress with black and pearl beaded chains across her body and a pair of sheer black gloves by Chanel.

She wore a similar dress at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony for Cher‘s induction in October (below).

Dua Lipa has been promoting the CBS special in a red leather mini dress with a plunging neckline, see below.