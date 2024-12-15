Sofia Vergara Stuns in Throwback String Bikini Pics, “Never Looked So Good”

When not judging talent on America’s Got Talent with supermodel Heidi Klum, music producer Simon Cowell and standup comedian Howie Mandel, actress Sofia Vergara is often entertaining her millions of followers on Instagram with bikini pics from the past and present — as see below on a recent holiday with friends and family.

When the former Modern Family star dropped the throwback camouflage-print string bikini photos below — from her days as a bikini model in Miami — her fans went wild with praise. As one admirer replied: “As a retired Soldier… camouflage never looked so good!!!”

Vergara is doubling-down on the camouflage look this week in New York City as seen below in a camo-print long winter coat. She reports that she’s getting ready for fall 2025! with Walmart, the exclusive retailer of her clothing brand.

Get ready to see more of Vergara: Season 25 of America’s Got Talent is expected to premiere in May 2025.