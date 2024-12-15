Mckenna Grace Stuns in Tiny Tank Mini Dress, Stilettos, “Gorgeous”

As an actress Mckenna Grace is known for her TV roles on Young Sheldon and The Handmaid’s Tale, and in movies including I, Tonya, Troop Zero, Captain Marvel, The Bad Seed, and Ghostbusters, among others.

As a singer, the 18-year-old blonde beauty turned heads at the iHeart Radio award ceremony this weekend in New York City.

As seen below, Grace rocked a silver disco-ball-mosaic tank mini dress (by fashion designer Lee Petra Grebenau) with matching stilettos (by shoe designer Stuart Weitzman) on the red carpet.

Swipe photos above to see Grace performing on stage in another tiny mini dress by designer Joe Ando. More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

Joe Ando has been “working late” often with Grace as seen in the TikTok video below. Fans approve of the collaboration. “We love you, Joe!” more than one fan replied.

Get ready to see more of Grace: she’s been cast for Scream 7 with Isabel May and Scream OGs Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell, among others. But that won’t be released until 2026.

Grace also stars in the upcoming drama Regretting You (based on the novel of the same title) with Allison Williams (Girls, Get Out, M3GAN), who plays the mother of Grace’s character, Clara. The mother-daughter relationship becomes strained after a tragic accident.