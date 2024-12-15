Padma Lakshmi’s Daughter Wears Mom’s Clothes, “Imagine!”

In the TikTok video below, former Top Chef star and author Padma Lakshmi is greeted in the kitchen by her teenage daughter Krishna, who is wearing her mother’s clothes — a black and white striped top (pulled tight and raised like a crop top) and a pair of low-riding blue denim jeans.

Mama Lakshmi yanks up the waist of the jeans to cover more of her daughter’s expose midriff and says, “i would prefer if it was like this.”

The daughter complains to the camera, “imagine, imagine I actually wore this.”

Mom tries to compromise and lets the waistline drop a little bit, “just below the bellybutton,” but her daughter won’t budge, “No!”

@padmalakshmi A tale as old as time! Shall we start a "moms of teenage girls" support group in the comment section?? 😂 ♬ original sound – Padma Lakshmi

Padma digs up a chip clip from a drawer and uses it to hold up the jeans, takes a step back and says, “That’s still very attractive,” while her daughter continually says, “No!” and lets the jeans fall.

Padma releases a heavy sigh and asks: “Shall we start a ‘moms of teenage girls’ support group in the comment section??”

The majority of the comments are in favor of Padma’s fashion advice and warn, “Pick your battles.”