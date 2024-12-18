Congresswoman Threatens to Shoot Down Drones with “Red-Blooded” Americans

President-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since winning the 2024 presidential election from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He covered a wide range of issues including the growing concern about flying objects sighted in the night sky over the Garden State. Trump, who owns a golf course in New Jersey, said, “Something strange is going on.”

Trump, who often employs the power of ambiguous suggestion to imply a potentially nefarious situation, insinuated that the federal government is hiding something about the alleged drone flights, adding: “For some reason, they don’t want to tell the people.”

After the presser, MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thanked Trump for “covering everything including the drones.”

But Trump’s comments — and his failure to display grave worry about the situation — evidently did little to assuage Greene, as she later raged on X:

“I’m going to tell you right now that if they try to tell us all to stay inside, stay home, shelter in place ‘FOR OUR SAFETY’ from the drones, there is no way in hell I will comply with that absolute [expletive]. Not doing it. No way. I’ll shoot the drones down myself along with every other red blooded freedom loving American.”

Note: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says shooting any aircraft, including drones, is illegal. Under the Aircraft Sabotage Act, damaging or destroying aircraft is a federal offense — even if it’s flying over private property.