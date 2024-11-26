DWTS: Anna Delvey Stuns in Sheer Corset Mini Dress, Votes For Herself

On the finale of Dancing with the Stars, in between the performances of the five remaining couples who are vying for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy, four couples who were eliminated from the competition return including celebrities Tori Spelling (Beverly Hills, 90210), Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Chandler Kinney (Disney’s Z-O-M-B-I-E-S, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), and con artist Anna Delvey (Inventing Anna).

When Delvey was eliminated from the competition and was asked what would she take away from her experience, she laughed and said, “nothing,” which irked many DWTS fans. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was among those who didn’t like Delvey’s reply, saying the remark was “dismissive” of the opportunity, her partner (Ezra Sosa), and the staff behind the show.

Delvey continues to be “dismissive” as she returns to the DWTS set, as seen in the rehearsal TikTok video below.

A lot has happened since Delvey’s last appearance on DWTS, including the U.S. presidential election. On Election Day, Delvey — who was born in Russia and is a German citizen — posed in a strapless sheer corset mini dress in front of a large American flag.

Swipe the photos above to see her posing in the dress in a number of poses — standing, kneeling, lying on the ground. Then as if to show her ego is undaunted, the last photo is of a voting ballot, which has the Write-in candidate oval filled and her name written in.

NOTE: As a non-U.S. citizen, Selvey can’t really vote in American elections. And, of course, having been born outside the U.S., she couldn’t be president either — even if she could convince 80 million Americans to vote as she pretended to.