Nicole Kidman Wows in Lace-Up Corset Dress, “Gorgeous”

Hollywood movie star Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Eyes Wide Shut, Big Little Lies) knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. As seen below at the British GQ Men of the Year event, the blonde beauty wowed in a bright red lace-up corset dress by fashion powerhouse Balenciaga.

Swipe the photos above to see the backside of that dress and Kidman with her Babygirl co-star Harris Dickinson. More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous!”

With the British GQ photos below, Kidman said of Babygirl: “There’s times where you’re like, ‘I don’t love this film. We tried and it didn’t quite get there and I don’t love it.’ I love [Babygirl]. Because of what it talks about and what it stands up for and what it allows people to discuss.”

Get ready to see more of Kidman: she’s reprising her role as Celeste Wright in the highly anticipated third season of Big Little Lies with the stellar cast of Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Meryl Streep.

Kidman will also appear next on the big screen in the thriller Welcome to Holland. She plays the protagonist, a woman who lives in the small town of Holland, Michigan, and enlists a new friend (Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle, Old) to investigate, to confirm her suspicion that her husband (Matthew Macfadyen, Succession, Pride & Prejudice) is cheating on her.