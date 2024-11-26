Julia Garner Stuns in Sheer Chain-Link Dress

Hollywood movie star Julia Garner (Ozark, Apartment 7A, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For) is turning heads this week in a sheer chain link dress by designer Simone Rocha. More than one fan replied to the set of photos below, “Stunning!”

Get ready to see more of Garner: she’s promoting her upcoming horror movie Wolf Man.

As seen in the trailer below, Wolf Man tells the story of a young family who, while driving to the family’s new farmhouse, gets into an accident. They survive the crash, but the husband/father (Christopher Abbott, Poor Things) was attacked by an unseen animal while trying to escape the truck, and overnight “begins to transform into something unrecognizable.”

Garner plays the wife and mother of their little girl Ginger (Matilda Firth, Coma, Disenchanted).

Horror fans are loving the trailer. As one replied: “I liked how they showed from his perspective, like when he couldn’t understand her and how he saw where she was standing. It made it more believable.”

Wolf Man will be released in theaters on January 17, 2025. It will also be available in IMAX for those who enjoy the ultimate jump scares.