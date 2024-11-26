Brie Larson Chops Off Long Blonde Hair for Dark Pixie, “Not a Wig”

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Room, Lessons in Chemistry) is well known for her role as Captain Marvel, the long blonde-haired superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this week the actress revealed that she chopped off her long light locks for a very dark pixie haircut.

Larson is preparing for her stage debut in London in Elektra. The star plays the titular character of the Greek tragedy, who — with her brother — seeks revenge for the murder of their father. (Spoiler alert: it was his ex-wife and her new husband. Sorry, but the plot is thousands of years old!)

Larson captioned the photos below: “Elektra is here.”

Celebrity hairstylist Cervando Maldonado is the man behind Larson’s new look. When asked by a fan “Is it the real deal or a wig?” Maldonado replied: “real deal.” Fans are also asking Maldonado if he took a video of the cut and color. No reply yet.

Larson is making her West End debut at Duke of York’s Theatre in January 2025. The production of Sophocles’ play — which is translated by poet Anne Carson — will run for a limited 11 week season. Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!) directs.