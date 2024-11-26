Tori Spelling Stuns in Red Hot Cami Dress, “Rejection Never Looked So Hot”

Dancing with the Stars took an unusual turn last week during its semi-finals episode when none of the remaining five couples were eliminated. That means all five will vie for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy on Tuesday (November 26).

As seen below, former celebrity contestant Tori Spelling (Beverly Hills, 90210) reunited with fellow eliminated celebrity contestants, from left to right: Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Chandler Kinney (Disney’s Z-O-M-B-I-E-S, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), and con artist Anna Delvey (Inventing Anna).

Spelling captioned the photo series above: “Back Where I Belong… reunited and it feels so good. The finale of @dancingwiththestars season 33 is going to be EPIC!”

Spelling’s fans are going wild over the reunion photos. As one replied, “You were voted off too soon!! Would have liked to see you dance more!” Another chimed in: “Hope there wasn’t a fight about who got to wear red this time 😉 Looking amazeballs.”

Spelling captioned the TikTok video above “Rejection never looked so hot!” and below she tries to act tough with her pro dancer partner Pasha Pashkov.