Zoe Saldana Flaunts Bare Back in Sexy Silk Dress, “Groundbreaker”

by in Culture | October 26, 2024

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana, photo: Sgt. Michael Connors, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood movie star Zoe Saldana (Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy) has been turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her new film Emilia Perez with her co-stars Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz.

As seen below, Saldana stepped out in a stunning red dress with a plunging neckline at the New York Film Festival.

This week, when the 46-year-old actress accepted the Groundbreaker Award at the Critics’ Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television event, she rocked a stunning backless blue satin halter dress with a high slit in the back.

@officialcriticschoice Good morning! Fashion reel from last night! The hue was blue 💙 at the Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television! Some of the #BestDressed on the carpet! 🤩 #CCLatinoCinema #CriticsChoice #awardshow #fyp #foryou ♬ Christmas – neozilla

Get ready to see more of Saldana: she is reprising her role as Neytiri in the third installment of James Cameron’s Avatar film franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will be released in theaters in December 2025. Avatar 4 is scheduled for a 2029 release and Avatar 5 is expected to be released in 2031.