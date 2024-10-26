Salma Hayek’s Sexy Halloween Photo with Stunt Double Stirs Questions

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek, who’s known for her roles in movies including Frida, Grown Ups, and Magic Mike, often shares sexy photos of herself, as seen below in a bikini, to the pleasure of her millions of followers.

But when the 58-year-old actress dropped the sexy Halloween throwback photo below — which features her in a monster mask, bra and unbelted jeans, with her stunt double from the movie From Dusk Till Dawn — the photo raised specific questions from her die-hard fans.

Note: In the 1996 movie From Dusk Till Dawn, Quentin Tarantino (who wrote the script) and George Clooney play a pair of criminal brothers who take a family as hostages (Harvey Keitel, Juliette Lewis, Ernest Liu) in order to cross the Mexican border. But they need to get past a horde of vampires at a saloon/strip bar first. Hayek plays the memorable vampire stripper Santanico Pandemonium. Trailer below.]

One fan asked Hayek: “So that was the stunt double’s toe Tarantino put in his mouth?” She didn’t reply but the question has provoked speculation from other fans. As one replied: “I don’t think so, the last I had heard he specifically cast himself as that character so he would be the one she did that to. 😂”

Another offered: “No that was Salma’s … but when you see her foot on George’s chest … that was her stunt double if i remember… Full Tilt Boogie mentions that if i remember correctly.”