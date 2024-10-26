Zendaya Stuns in Plunging Leather Dress, “Should Be Illegal It’s So Gorgeous”

Fashion and lifestyle magazine British Vogue is reminding its readers that Hollywood power couple Zendaya (Challengers, The Greatest Showman, Euphoria) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) are everyone’s “favourite couple,” and noting the two had a “matching couple moment” in New York City this week.

As seen below, the actors wore matching burgundy-colored ensembles to the launch party of Holland’s new non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO. British Vogue reports that Zendaya ditched her blonde bob “for a natural autumn look.”

Zendaya’s go-to celebrity stylist Law Roach notes that she’s wearing a custom-made leather dress with a plunging neckline, belted waist and thigh-high zipper slit by Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Zendaya’s fans are going wild her autumnal fashion-forward look. As one replied: “It should be ILLEGAL to be so GORGEOUS.”

As seen in the video below, Holland “protected” Zendaya from eager fans outside of the event.

@favspopculture Tom Holland rescues Zendaya from autograph seeking crowd as they step out in New York tonight ♬ APT. – 로제 (ROSÉ) & Bruno Mars

Holland wore his burgundy short sleeve top on Late Night with Seth Meyers, too.

Get ready to see more of Zendaya: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film The Drama opposite Robert Pattinson (The Twilight Saga, The Batman), singer/actress Alain Haim (Licorice Pizza), and Mamoudou Athie (Grandmaster Flash in The Get Down). The Drama is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli who directed Nic Cage in Dream Scenario.