Brooks Nader Stuns in Tiny Plunging Mini Dress at Real Beetlejuice House

Now that she’s no longer competing on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars with her pro dance partner and now former love interest Gleb Savchenko (below), fashion model Brooks Nader is enjoying the Halloween season with her equally gorgeous friends and one of her sisters, Mary Holland Nader.

As seen in below in a stunning micro black leather mini dress with a plunging neckline (and back), Nader had fun at an AirBnb location with British singer Ellie Goulding (‘Love Me Like You Do’), among others.

Note: Her other sister, Grace Ann Nader, replied: “Biggest FOMO ever.”

Nader reported: “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, BEETLEJUICE. Thank you AirBnb for gifting me the spooky season experience of my *nightmares* at the Beetlejuice Icon.”

Note: The Beetlejuice Mansion is in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

When Goulding shared her own set of photos from the evening (below), swipe to see her super sheer black cami dress, Nader replied: “Wifey for lifey.”