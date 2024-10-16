Juliette Lewis Rocks Double Cutout Bodysuit, “It’s Florida, Man”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood actress and rock star Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, Cape Fear, Yellowjackets).

As seen in the photos above and below, the raven-haired beauty and her band, The Licks, have been performing live at a number of music venues and Lewis is wowing the crowd in a black double waist cutout bodysuit.

Lewis’s fans are going wild over her stage presence including one who replied, “So fierce.” The star promised her music fans that “more festivals comin’ for next year.”

When not jamming on stage, Lewis is promoting her new movie The Thicket with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, The Station Agent) and her new HBO series It’s Florida, Man.

The late-night comedy series is half documentary — interviews with everyday Floridians who have made headlines for egregious behavior or happenstance — and half variety show with a rotating cast of actors and comedians including Lewis, Anna Faris (Mom), Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Jake Johnson (New Girl), and Bobby Lee (MADtv) among others, re-enacting the stories behind the headlines.

It’s Florida, Man, which is from the producers of The Righteous Gemstones, will premiere on Friday, October 18 on HBO.