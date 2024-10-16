Emily Osment Stuns in Strapless Corset Before ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Premiere

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Emily Osment. She stars in the Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which starts with Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) and their baby Cece living with her parents Audrey (Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso) and brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin).

In the series premiere episode “The 6:10 to Lubbock,” Georgie and Mandy get fed up staying with her parents and reconsider their living situation after a fight with Audrey.

As seen in the sneak peek video below, they opt to live in a trailer and are visited by Georgie’s mother Mary (Zoe Perry) and Meemaw (Annie Potts), who voices her disapproval of their new living quarters.

When not playing new mom Mandy, Osment reminds her fans that she’s not stuck in the 1990s and wears chic clothing as seen below in the stunning strapless white corset and pink skirt.

Osment also turned heads this summer in a melon-colored strapless corset dress by fashion label Acler, as seen below at a Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage event. Be sure to swipe to see all angles of that dress.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on Thursday, October 17 on CBS.