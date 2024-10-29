Hilary Duff Stuns in Strapless Mini Dress, “Pretty in Pink”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Hilary Duff (How I Met Your Father, Lizzie McGuire, Cheaper by the Dozen, A Cinderella Story). The 37-year-old former child star is turning heads on the red carpet just five months after giving birth to her fourth baby in May.

Note: Duff is the mother of son Luca, 12; daughter Banks, 6; daughter Mae, 3; and four-month-old daughter Townes.

As seen above and below for the Looking Beyond charity event in Los Angeles last week, Duff struck a pose in a stunning strapless hot pink mini dress (by designer Magda Butrym) with black hosiery and a pair of black patent leather platform stilettos.

Duff fans are going wild over the pink and black look. As one replied: “she looks great, definitely needs to wear black sheer tights more often.” Another admirer wrote: “What a great set of legs (with fire emojis) and perfect curves.”

Duff also wowed — in a black scoop-neck bodysuit — at the InStyle Image Maker awards this weekend to show support of her new celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, who was presented with one of the awards by another client, singer Lana del Rey. Dickson’s other celeb clients, actresses Lucy Hale and Camila Mendes were at the ceremony, too.