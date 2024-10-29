LeAnn Rimes Stuns in Sheer Bodycon Dress, “This Was Special”

American country pop star LeAnn Rimes has been spending a lot of time outside of the U.S. as a judge on The Voice UK and The Voice Australia.

As seen in the video below, wearing a stunning sheer bodycon dress with double slits, Rimes sang the 2005 Coldplay hit ballad “Fix You” with her mentee, The Voice contestant, indie folk singer/songwriter Reuben De Melo.

Rimes wrote: “I’ve stood on many stages, with many artists throughout my career but this one… this was special.” She added, “it really was epic.”

The audience and fellow Voice judges Adam Lambert, Guy Sebastian, Kate Miller-Heidke agreed that it was epic and gave Rimes and De Melo a standing ovation after the performance — which was executed in a ring of fire!

Note: De Melo won the competition which includes a $100,000 prize, an industry recording development package and a music masterclass. Below is De Melo’s audition on The Voice — all four judges turned their chairs for him.