Carrie Underwood Stuns in Sheer Plunging Bodysuit, “That’s a Wrap”

Country music star Carrie Underwood stunned in a sheer plunging bodysuit with fringe and matching cowboy boots at her last Reflection show in Vegas, as seen below. Underwood wrote: “And that’s a wrap on this run of Reflection shows in Vegas! It was super fun! Let’s do it one last time in 2025!!!”

Swipe the photo collection below to see the blonde beauty rocking a variety of memorable bodysuits, mini dresses and gowns during her Vegas shows.

Get ready to see more of Underwood, she’s taking over Katy Perry‘s job as a judge/mentor on American Idol with R&B legend Lionel Richie and fellow country star Luke Bryan.

Underwood, who won Season 4 of the talent competition, will reunite with longtime American Idol host Ryan Seacrest who will emcee the upcoming Season 23 in 2025.

Note: Underwood will perform at the Country Bay Music Festival (with the Zac Brown Band) in Florida on November 9 (Veterans Day Weekend), and she’ll return to The Theatre at Resorts World in Vegas in March 2025.