Katie Holmes Stuns in Cutout Dress with Plunging Back, “She’s Never Looked Better”

Fashion-forward celebrities turned heads at the CFDA Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday.

As seen below, the A-list crowd boasted a bevy of Hollywood movie stars including Katie Holmes (Dawson’s Creek, Batman Begins) who wore a stunning pink and red gown with a double cutout in the front and a plunging back by designer Carolina Herrera.

Holmes fans are going wild over the glamorous look. As one replied, “She’s never looked better.”

Holmes, who posed with Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon (below), completed the look with a Carolina Herrera black patent ‘Postcard’ Clutch.

Get ready to see more of Holmes: she will appear next on the big screen with Al Pacino (Scarface, The Godfather, Scent of a Woman) in the thriller Captivated, which is based on the Jean Paul Getty III kidnapping.

It’s about a Calabrian mafia boss (Tony Kebbell) who kidnaps the grandson of the world’s richest man and “endangers his entire organization when he falls in love with his victim’s mother during ransom negotiations.” Holmes plays the mother. Pacino plays the mafia boss in present time.