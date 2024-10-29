Lucy Liu Stuns in Navel-Plunging Bodysuit, “How Lucky Am I?”

Hollywood movie star Lucy Liu, who’s known for her roles in films including Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill: Vol 1, and Chicago, is promoting her upcoming holiday movie Red One with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Evans, and J.K. Simmons, who plays the titular character, aka Nick, aka Santa Claus.

Johnson plays the North Pole’s head of security who’s directed by his boss (Liu) to team up with a bounty hunter (Evans) to find Santa (who’s been kidnapped) before Christmas. Red One will be released in theaters on November 15. Trailer below.

When not on a movie set, Liu is often turning heads on the red carpet, as seen below in a stunning black sequin navel-plunging bodysuit (by Bach Mai) at the CFDA awards, see below.

Lucy Liu at the CFDA Awards. pic.twitter.com/T6GLZh3ek0 — A Shot. (@ashotmagazine) October 29, 2024

Liu is also the star of the new issue of the pop culture and fashion magazine, V China. As seen below she models a variety of fashion-forward ensembles including a black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, and a red leather crop top which reveals that she’s not wearing a bra with an unzipped mini skirt and fishnets.

Liu captioned the series: “Surrounded by the VVVVery best, how lucky am I! Proud to be part of this indomitable team of creative VVVVisionaries.”

mother Lucy Liu served for V magazine!! pic.twitter.com/E0GUZJBcX7 — pop & hot culture (@notgwendalupe) October 24, 2024

Liu’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photo shoot including fellow Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer who replied: “Wow.”