Jessica Alba’s Kids Wear Matching “Creeper” Sneakers at Disneyland, “Cutest Family”

When not promoting her latest Hollywood movie (Trigger Warning) or running a board meeting at The Honest Company headquarters, or campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Jessica Alba is spending time with her husband, Cash Warren, and their three children.

As seen in the photo series below, Alba and her family visited Disneyland. The California native reported that it was “the best day with the best people.”

Alba’s fans are going wild over the new family photos. More than one noted that Alba “looks as young as her daughters,” and left comments including “Cutest fam” and “beautiful family.”

Surprisingly, not one fan noted that all three of Alba’s children — Honor, Haven and Hayes — wore the same red suede Puma sneakers with the stacked crepe gum sole.

Puma collaborated with Rihanna‘s fashion brand, Fenty, to produce the Fenty x Puma “Creeper Phatty Casual Sneakers” which are available at retailers including Finish Line and Macy’s, among others.

As seen above, Riri wore a pair of purple Creeper Phatty sneaks at the launch party in Los Angeles.

Get ready to see more of Alba: she and her best friend Lizzy Mathis are promoting the new season of their Roku reality TV show Honest Renovations, where they “renovate the homes of deserving families while having candid conversations about parenthood.”