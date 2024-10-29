Sofia Vergara Stuns in Throwback String Bikini, “Absolute Goddess”

Hollywood star Sofia Vergara (Gloria on Modern Family and a mainstay on America’s Got Talent) keeps a busy schedule. But she always finds time share a throwback bikini pic from her modeling days in the 1990s in Miami.

When she dropped the throwback photo of her hugging a tree in a chartreuse string bikini embellished with brown circles, her fans went wild with praise. As one replied: “The true definition of a fine wine and an absolute goddess.”

Get ready to see more of Vergara, in addition to judging America’s Got Talent with supermodel Heidi Klum, music producer Simon Cowell and comedian Howie Mandel, the Colombian-born brunette beauty is also striking a pose for her clothing collection available exclusively at Walmart.

As seen above, Vergara models a tan pant suit with an unbuttoned corset vest from the fashion line with a pair of red peek-a-boo mules.

Vergara reported with the group selfie above that she’s shooting the summer collection for Walmart in Los Angeles.

From left to right: hair stylist Aaron Light; Vergara; makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani; and Vergara’s niece and fellow model Claudia Vergara, who just turned 32 and celebrated her new year with friends on a private yacht, see below.