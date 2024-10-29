Natalie Portman Chops Off Hair, Stuns in Plunging Velvet Dress

Hollywood movie star Natalie Portman (Black Swan, May December) — who is a part owner of Angel City FC in Los Angeles — attended the 2024 Ballon d’Or France Football awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

The actress presented the women’s Ballon d´Or to Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who helped Barça win their third title this year. Note: This is Bonmati’s second year in a row winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

Portman turned heads at the event in a stunning velvet dress with a plunging neckline and with an above-the-chin bob.

[As seen below, just last week Portman shared the photo below of her with Jane Goodall and with her long hair pulled back in a long braid.]

As seen below, Bonmati also wore a dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Get ready to see more of Portman: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Guy Ritchie movie Fountain of Youth with Carmen Ejogo and Eiza Gonzales, who play estranged siblings who reunite to find the legendary, mythical fountain that promises immortality. Bonus: John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Day) co-stars.