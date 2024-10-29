Penelope Cruz Takes Photo of Husband in Shower, Julia Roberts Reacts

Hollywood power couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem have been married for 14 years. Cruz won an Oscar for her performance in the 2008 Woody Allen movie Vicky Cristina Barcelona, in which they both starred, along with Scarlett Johansson. Bardem won his Oscar for his leading role in the 2007 Coen Brothers movie No Country for Old Men.

Cruz recently surprised her fans and famous friends with a series of photographs that she took of Bardem, for Gentleman’s Journal. Swipe to see Bardem in a variety of poses in their Madrid home — reading in the kitchen in boxer shorts, shirtless in a hallway, and taking a shower (slide #5 below).

Hollywood stars are chiming in with compliments including Bardem’s No Country for Old Men co-star Josh Brolin (Deadpool 2, The Goonies) who replied: “excellent photos” with a series of red heart emojis. And fellow Oscar winner Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich) replied to Cruz, “I love these. And you!” with a black heart emoji.

Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote: “Sexy sexy sexy,” supermodel Linda Evangelista dropped a series of golden star emojis, and fellow supermodel Tyra Banks wrote: “Amazing 👁️ you have.”

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she’s reuniting with Johnny Depp — for the fourth time! — for a new thriller, Day Drinker. It’s about a cruise ship bartender and a mysterious day drinker who “find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly.”

Note: Cruz and Depp both starred in Blow, Murder on the Orient Express, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.