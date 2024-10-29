Camila Mendes Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Stoked to Get Yoked”

Former Riverdale star Camila Mendes turned heads at an event hosted by Time magazine honoring Latino Leaders. As seen below, the raven-haired beauty struck more than one pose in a stunning black halter top dress with a navel-plunging neckline by Colombian-born fashion designer Maygel Coronel.

Mendes, one of the Time Latin Leaders honorees (her parents are Brazilian), wrote of the recognition: “this means so much to me ♥️ thank you @time for this incredible honor. nothing is more inspiring to me than uplifting latino talent and creativity.”

Other honorees included comedian George Lopez and The View co-host and CNN political commentator Ana Navarro, among others. Swipe slideshow below.

Get ready to see more of Mendes: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming superhero movie Masters of the Universe. Mendes plays Teela; Alison Brie (Community) plays Evil-Lyn, and Nicholas Galitzine plays He-Man. Travis Knight (ParaNorman, Kubo and the Two Strings) directs. Masters of the Universe is scheduled for a 2026 release.

With the MOTU announcement below, Mendes wrote: “Stoked to get yoked.”