Tamra Judge Flaunts New Smile, “Swipe to See Before and After”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge left her California home to travel to Houston, Texas to meet with cosmetic dentist Dr. Bret Davis. As seen in the before and after photos below, Judge received “a smile refresh” thanks to Davis and his Smile Texas practice.

Dr. Davis wrote that the reality TV star “came to us to update her worn, discolored smile with upper and lower porcelain veneers. Swipe to see her before and after!”

Judge’s husband Eddie Judge also received treatment from Dr. Davis, who wrote with the video below: “Nothing beats the moment when someone sees their new smile for the first time! Today, Eddie Judge got to experience that feeling—and the joy was contagious.”

Note: Dr. Davis says such treatment typically takes two visits with three weeks in between visits.

Judge replied: “That was an incredible experience! From the very first day meeting the team to the final implant 🦷!!!! Very impressed with how much care this team took to make sure we had the perfect veneers for our smiles, age, color and goal.”

The Judges aren’t Dr. Davis’s only celebrity clients: he also treated South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was criticized for seeking and receiving the treatment outside of South Dakota and for doing the 5-minute infomercial below for Dr. Davis and his practice.