Jordana Brewster Stuns in Closeup Tiny String Bikini, “Getting Warmed Up”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Jordana Brewster. The Fast & Furious actress stars in the soon-to-be released thriller Cellar Door with Scott Speedman (Underworld, The Strangers) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, Mystic River, black-ish).

[Brewster and Speedman play a married couple who, after suffering a miscarriage, are gifted the perfect house of their dreams but with the caveat that they can’t ever open the cellar door. You know what happens! Trailer below.]

When not promoting Cellar Door, the raven-haired beauty is sharing personal, candid photos of herself including the close-up photos below of her standing in a tiny white string bikini.

She captioned the photo: “KT tape, but make it fashion.” As if anyone is looking at the tape on her arm!

Don’t worry Fast & Furious fans, Brewster is reprising her role as Mia for Fast X: Part II, which is scheduled for a 2026 release. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Jason Momoa return too with Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez, among others in the Fast & Furious family.

As seen above and below, Brewster is “getting warmed up” with firearm training at a shooting range.

Cellar Door will be released in select theaters, on digital and on demand on November 1.