Simone Biles Stuns in Sheer Corset Dress, Stirs Up A “Storm”

Simon Biles, the G.O.A.T. of American gymnastics who has won 11 Olympic medals, turned heads on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising.

Below is a clip of the film which includes Biles talking about the exact moment when she was first exposed to gymnastics. She admitted, “If it hadn’t rained that day, then I probably wouldn’t be a gymnast to this day.”

@netflix so thankful for the rain. Part 2 of Simone Biles Rising is now streaming only on Netflix. ♬ original sound – Netflix

As seen below, the 27-year-old champion wore a stunning strapless bodice with a sheer black tulle skirt and pointed toe stilettos. Swipe to see Biles lift the skirt of her dress for dramatic effect. The haute couture fashion designer of that dress, Galia Lahav (who’s known for her bridal gowns), has the named the dress “Storm.”

The Olympics official Instagram account responded: “Incredible. 🤩🫶 *Grabs popcorn. 🍿” Powerade replied “Winning on and off the mat,” and Biles’s husband, NFL football player Jonathan Owens replied: “Just beautiful baby, how’d i get so lucky.”