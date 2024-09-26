Selling $100,000 Watches, Donald Trump “Finally Does Time”

The latest collector’s item you can buy from GOP presidential nominee and inveterate salesman Donald Trump — if you have finished reading his Holy Bible-U.S. Constitution mashup and you are looking for something to match your gold Trump sneakers — is the “Trump Victory Tourbillon” watch.

That’s the expensive one, priced at $100,000 — of which the website says there are a mere 147 available. (Meaning if the item sells out, Trump will collect more than $14 million, about what the object of his hatred, musician Taylor Swift, makes per concert.)

Here is the Grifter King with his latest scam, watches for $100,000 each. pic.twitter.com/2pD6ZjvMV1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2024

And because Trump customers at the $100,000 price point — Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, perhaps? — are expected to be discerning, the timepiece is available in either gold or rose gold, described as “President Trump’s symbol of success: Gold.”

Trump is now selling $100,000 watches.



The fine print says the image "may not be an exact representation of the final product."https://t.co/K0AYuBaVYs — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 26, 2024

Trump is also offering less expensive models for $499. These also come in red like the MAGA hats popular among the Trump faithful.

Comments range, as they do on any Trump-related post, from mockery to reverence, with the former posting jokes like “Trump finally does time” while the latter is eager to purchase and show off the new merch. “Can’t wait,” writes one eager customer.

Below is the disclaimer from the website.